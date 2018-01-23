Hudaibya case is a case of loot, plunder by Sharif family: Nayyar Bokhari

ISLAMABAD : Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Nayyar Hussain Bokhari in response to the speech by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Hudaibya case is a case of loot and plunder by the Sharif family.

He said that justice demands that Shahbaz Sharif’s name should be put in Exit Control List.

Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said that Shahbaz Sharif should face the end of his political career because his loot and plunder have been exposed. He cannot avoid justice by leveling false accusations on others, Mr. Bokhari concluded.

Orignally published by NNI