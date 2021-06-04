Huda Kattan reveals unrealistic beauty standards through her photoshoot

For every ad selling beauty goods and targeting vulnerable women in the market, blurring away imperfections, flaunting unrealistically pore-less skin, exhibiting unrealistically small noses, and smoothing out features with the assistance of filters has become the standard. There is no such thing as perfect skin, however, and beauty artist Huda Kattan is here to remind us of that.

Kattan, who is best known for her Huda Beauty blog, which has now grown into a cosmetic company, leveraged social media to demonstrate that real skin contains texture, pores, redness, acne, scars, stretch marks, and wrinkles. She objected to the use of filters and extensive photoshop to mislead and influence customers into purchasing certain things. She didn’t, however, merely describe it with words.

“We’ve had enough of the over-editing, photoshop and not showing enough realness! So, we thought we’d look in the mirror and start with ourselves,” she wrote as she posted a video of herself displaying in detail the before and after of what an edited picture would look like, as it made its way to a beauty campaign.

She also shared a photo from the GloWish campaign, which is centered on feeling effortlessly confident in your own, natural skin with just a bit of tint and comprises of just two products (a MultiDew Skin Tint and a Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder).

“Here is a not so ‘perfect’ photo from our GloWish campaign shoot and I thought it would be really interesting to show you guys what it would have looked like had we chosen to photoshop and try to sell unrealistic beauty expectations,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the beauty blogger and businesswoman has brought up the topic.

She previously posted a video revealing the details behind the launch of her famous Wishful Skincare, saying that no filters, makeup, or editing were used on the models, believing that a picture full of makeup and editing would destroy the entire purpose of selling skincare because people would have no idea about the product in question.

“The beauty industry has been used (and honestly abused) to capitalize off of everyone’s insecurities for way too long, and those overly photoshopped images are a way of keeping that dangerous narrative going!” she had posted, advocating for greater realistic representation in the face of unrealistic beauty standards.

