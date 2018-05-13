Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program for journalists

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program has offered a year of non degree graduate-level study, leadership development and professional collaboration with U.S. counterparts.

Journalism and communication mid career professionals can apply for this program. Primary funding for the Humphrey Program is provided by the U.S. Congress through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Participants from the following regions are eligible: Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, East Asia and Pacific, South and Central Asia and the Western Hemisphere.

During the program, fellows pursue both their individual program goals and work closely with their Humphrey colleagues in workshops and seminars.

Unlike a typical American graduate school experience, the program encourages fellows to travel away from their host campus to learn more about American culture and to network with their American peers.—APP

