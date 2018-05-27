Hubei Academy, UAF to collaborate in academia, research

Faisalabad

Hubei Academy of Agricultural Sciences Wuhan China and Department of Entomology University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will collaborate in academia and research with a special focus on pink bollworm.

It was agreed upon at meeting of Chinese scientists Cong Shengbo and Wang Ling with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar. Chairman Entomology Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Mansoor Sahi, Dr Sohail, Dr Waseem Akram, Dr Zain ul Abidin, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dr Arsad Shakeel, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Dildar Googi, Dr Waqas Wakeel, Dr Ahmad Nawaz, Dr Abid Ali and others attended the meeting.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said the collaborated efforts would bring the tangible results. He said that the issue was not only reducing our production but also inflicted the national economy worth billions of rupees. He called for identifying the cause and best methods to overcome the issue. He views that plant protection measures helped increase per hectare yield by protecting crops from diseases and controlling the pests. He said that all stakeholders had to play their role in the development of the country.

Dr Jalal Arif said under the Punjab Agricultural Resrach Board, the UAF was working on two projects on pink boll worm and whitefly in collaboration with Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, Cotton Research Institute Multan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan.—APP