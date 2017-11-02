Hubco wins 2017 GE Digital Innovator award

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The largest Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Pakistan The Hub Power Company Limited has won the GE Digital Innovator of the Year 2017 Award in the ‘Optimizing Operations Category’. The award was received by Mr. Khalid Mansoor, Chief Executive, Hubco in San Francisco, California at the Minds + Machines, Industrial Internet Conference.

“The Digital Innovator of the Year award is a testament of our efforts in transforming Hubco into a digitally innovative corporation,” said Mr. Mansoor.

Last year Hubco embarked the Industrial Internet Platform (IIoT) by signing a strategic agreement with General Electric for the digital transformation of its operations to achieve maximum efficiency and reduce maintenance cost.

Mr. Mansoor further stated that the project known as Predictivity Enhancement and Performance Improvement (PEPI) will empower The Hub Power Company to analyze, predict and achieve efficiency across its operations with minimal changes to the existing hardware.

Talking about the initiative Mr. Tahir Jawaid, Chief Executive, Hub Power Services Limited, said “With the advent of Internet of Things in the industrial sector, businesses can turn real time operational data into actionable insights. Being the largest IPP, Hubco is making full use of this opportunity to utilize Industrial Internet in reducing its operating cost and increasing the revenue.”

The Hub Power Company Limited currently produces 1600 MW through its three plants in Hub, Narowal and Azad Kashmir. The company is the only power producer in Pakistan with interests in three projects listed in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), namely 2 x 660 imported coal based China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited (CPHGC) at Hub with a cost of around US$ 2 billion, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited, a US$ 20 Million investment in JV project developing Block II of Thar Coal Field and 1 x 330 Thar Energy Limited, a US$ 500 million mine-mouth power generation plant at Thar.