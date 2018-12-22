Hubco signs financing facility for 330MW Thar power project

Staff Reporter

Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) on Friday announced that it has signed financing documents for 330MW power project for the foreign and local financing.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) it said that the Hub Power along with other equity partners had signed financing documents for its 330MW Thar Energy Limited power project during Join Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting held in Beijing on December 20, 2018.

The company has engaged China Development Bank (CDB) as the lead arranger for the foreign financing from China and Habib Bank Limited as the lead arranger for the local financing. Hubco has established Thar Energy Limited (TEL) by partnering with Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited and CMEC, to set up 330MW min-mouth lignite –fired power plant, one of the first power project to utilize he local lignite at Thar Coal Block II for power generation and has signed a shareholder’s agreement with Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFCL) and CMEC TEL Power Investment Limited (CTPIL) for equity investment of 30 percent and 10 percent respectively in the project.

The Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract for the project has been signed with China Machinery and Engineering Corporation (CMEC) which has started preliminary activities on site to expedite the project construction and achieve the Commercial Operation Date during the first half of 2021.

