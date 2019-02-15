Hubco holds free eye camp in Uthal, Lasbela

Staff Reporter

The Hub Power Company Limited has collaborated with Al Baseer Hospital to hold free Eye Camp for the residents of Uthal, Lasbela District. The camp set up at District Headquarter Hospital carried over a thousand check-ups, eighty-nine surgeries along with distribution of free medicines and eye-glasses. Hubco being the largest IPP (Independent Power Producer) with its flagship plant in Hub, Balochistan runs regular Health Programs for the adjoining localities.

The Company also supports health centers in the neighboring villages of Hub under the supervision of the trained LHVs (Lady Health Visitors). In order to reach out to the far-flung villages, the Company has established mobile medical units that cater to the locals of twenty-seven nearby villages of Hub & Gadani. Each unit provides the villages with free medical services and medicines under the administration of a lady-doctor and a medical assistant. The Company places special focus in ophthalmology (eye-care) to support the local community around its plant, with eye problems like cataracts, macular degeneration and glaucoma. The Company regularly conducts Free Eye Camp in Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital, Hub, providing an opportunity for the villagers of surrounding areas to receive quality medical assistance.

The Eye Camp held last year conducted around 1500 OPDs and 150 surgeries.

