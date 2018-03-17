Hubco generation capacity doubles after six-year transformation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Leading investment holding company Dawood Hercules Corporation (DH Corp) has headed a six-year turnaround at Hubco during which the company invested in major energy projects augmenting generation to 3,276 megawatts. The $3.5 Billion capital investment includes JV projects in the CPEC priority list and will enhance Pakistan’s national energy security.

The value of Hubco’s stock price had appreciated up to 170% since 27th September 2012, when Dawood Hercules directors were elected to the board, with total shareholder return of 40% IRR.

Talking about the six years at the helm of Hubco, Hussain Dawood, Chairman Dawood Hercules and Hubco, said, “When we invested in Hubco in 2012, it was to address a dire national issue – the shortage of energy.

Our strategy was to develop ways for reliable and affordable generation of electricity, in line with the national vision for energy security. It was an uphill task, and we had to fix the basics first.

Hubco’s leadership role in this sector is evident in the shape of two fast track power projects: a 2 x 660 MW imported coal based plant at Hub as a JV with China Power International Holding, and a 330 MW mine-mouth power plant in Thar Block II with China Machinery Engineering Corporation as EPC Contractor and equity partner.

Both these CPEC priority projects have paved the way to encourage investment in the power sector as well as collaboration with Chinese companies. Hubco also is an equity partner with Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company.

I am proud to say that Hubco is now poised to provide reliable and affordable energy to the country, and at the same time, transform the socio-economic landscape of the local populace in Balochistan”.

In line with Dawood Hercules’ standards of community development, Hubco has in place a robust CSR program focused on healthcare, education, infrastructure development and livelihood of the less privileged in Balochistan.