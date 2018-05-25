Hubco, FWO Enjazat to cooperate in energy, water and mining sectors

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The largest IPP of Pakistan The Hub Power Company Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with FWO Enjazat L.L.C to explore collaboration on various business opportunities in energy, water and mining sectors. FWO Enjazat is a partnership between Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, both being large scale developers and having multiple businesses across Pakistan, Africa, Middle East and South Asian regions and is based out of the UAE.

Hubco and FWO Enjazat are interested in collaborating on various business opportunities and developing business partnerships across multiple sectors in Pakistan and abroad, with a special focus on energy, water recycling and desalination, infrastructure development and mining.

The Hub Power Company Limited currently produces 1601 MW through its three plants in Hub, Narowal and Azad Kashmir. The company is the only power producer in Pakistan with interests in three projects listed in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), namely imported coal-based China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited (CPHGC) at Hub and Thar Energy Limited, a coal-based 330MW power plant.