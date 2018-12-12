Daily Pakistan Observer -

  3. HUBCO acquires 37pc shareholding in ThalNova Power

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) on Tuesday announced that it acquired 37 percent shareholding of ThalNova Power. In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company informed that Hub Power Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the HUBCO had acquired 37 percent of the total shareholding of ThalNova Power Thar (Private) Limited on December 10, 2018. The company also confirmed that the requisite corporate and regulatory approvals had been obtained in connection with the said transaction.

