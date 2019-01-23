Hub needs a university

Hub is an industrial city which links two provinces Sindh and Balochistan. Despite, being one of largest industrial zones, Hub does not have a university. Students have to travel to either Karachi or other cities to pursue their higher education. Resultantly, many students get dejected and discouraged and in the process discard their further studies especially for want of Financial Support, as majority of people in the city hardly earn their livelihood. Therefore, they cannot afford sending their children to other cities particularly girls.

Additionally, it is irrefutable fact that education plays a very essential role in making a country and society progressed and prosperous. The education department of Balochistan and concerned MPAs are requested to focus this sensitive issue and ensure construction of a university in the city so that students may continue their education without any hindrance.

IMRAN UMER

Hub, Balochistan

