Hub dam will supply 70m gallons water to Karachi

Karachi

The recent spell of rainfall in the catchment area of Hub Dam in Balochistan and Sindh, has increased the water level at the lake of the dam by 20 feet.

The irrigation department officials said that the water level at the dam’s reservoir has reached to 298 feet, 20 feet above the level measured before the rain. The dam reservoir still receiving the inflow from the catchment area, officials said.

Heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the Hub Dam, especially in Lasbela and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan, have resulted in a considerable increase in the water level in the dam, which had reached to dead level due to lack of rains and years of drought in Balochistan and Sindh, officials said.

The catchment areas of the Hub Dam is spread over thousands of kilometres in Balochistan and Sindh.

Owing to the low supply from the dam, many areas in the western and central districts of the Karachi were facing acute water shortage.

A 30-kilometer-long canal with its designed capacity supplies around 100 million gallons of water daily (mgd) to Karachi. Lack of rainfall in the dam catchment area created drought-like situation, while a major portion of the dam’s reservoir, around 26 square kilometers, almost dried up.—INP

