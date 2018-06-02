Huawei Y5 Prime 2018 launched

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Building on the success of its Y Series 2018, Huawei has brought yet another smartphone in the entry-level segment.

The HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 is a budget phone for first-time users and youngsters. It offers the signature FullView display in a compact yet classy design, and a fun-filled experience powered by the latest technology – all for an exicitng price of PKR 15,499/-.

HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 was launched at a live game show, much to the surprise of the audience. It banks upon the Eid wave and is touted as the perfect gift for your loved ones on this merry occasion. The smartphone comes in shades of Blue and Black.

Featuring a 5.45-inch 18:9 HD+ FullView Display, HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 is designed especially for the youth. Compared with the 16:9 aspect ratio in the same body size, HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018 can display 12.5% more content, offering a much wider view and striking visual experience. From watching movies to playing games, the smartphone provides users with an immersive experience.