HUAWEI Y series available now

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Huawei has unveiled its spectacular line-up of HUAWEI Y Series 2018 in Pakistan. Calling it the ultimate upgrade, the HUAWEI Y Series features HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018, HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2018 and HUAWEI Y9 2018 on exciting price points. With the launch of HUAWEI Y Series 2018, the company aims to go full circle by bringing its flagship features to more people.

The HUAWEI Y Series 2018 is created for Generation Z – that is born and raised in the digital age. Gen-Z is youthful, energetic and highly tech-savvy. Technology is central to their lifestyles, but most of today’s flagship devices on the market are beyond their reach due to their high prices. The desire of Gen-Z consumers for affordably-priced quality smartphones created an unmet demand in the market, a demand Huawei is addressing with the new HUAWEI Y Series 2018.

The stellar range of HUAWEI Y Series 2018 was presented to the media at a gathering in Lahore. Blueking Wang, Manager,Huawei Consumer Business Group remarked: “Huawei prides itself in connecting the world through remarkable technological interventions. Our products are marvels of technology that offer unique, personalised innovations to consumers.