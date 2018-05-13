Huawei ushers a new era of smartphone

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

HUAWEI P20 Pro – the world’s first triple camera smartphone was showcased at an exquisite photography exhibition at the Ejaz Art Gallery in Lahore. The event brought forth works of Huawei’s Experience Ambassadors – who used the devices to encapsulate Pakistan’s rich beauty. The HUAWEI P20 Pro fuses art with self-learning AI technology to offer an unparalleled photography experience. The camera has achieved DxOMark’s utmost overall score[1] 109 – which is the highest-ever by a smartphone!

Speaking on the occasion, Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group said: “We look for inspiration from artists to continuously evolve our approach to design and innovation. The HUAWEI P20 Pro builds on the legacy of our collaboration with Leica. With a breakthrough triple camera, and powerful artificial intelligence, today’s most vibrant consumers can capture and share the brilliance of the world around them with ease.”