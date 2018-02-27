Huawei unveils smartphone driven car

Barcelona

China’s telecommunications giant Huawei on Monday unveiled a smartphone-controlled vehicle, the first of its kind according to the company, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The “RoadReader” project uses a Huawei Mate 10 phone to help control a converted Porsche Panamera which is able to detect obstacles and react to outside stimuli. The car has the capacity to learn and select the correct action according to circumstances. The camera in the smartphone scans and identifies objects on road, transmitting the information to the vehicle’s automatic systems by Wi-Fi. Huawei says the car can “distinguish between 1,000 different objects, including cats, dogs, footballs and bicycles” thanks to the smartphone’s memory. “Our smartphone has excellent functions for object recognition,” explained Huawei’s Managing Director for Western Europe Garrihy. —Xinhua