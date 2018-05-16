Huawei Technologies holds education summit

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Huawei Technologies Enterprise Business Group organised an Education Summit here on Tuesday. The event, which was attended by over 120 representatives from the Education Sector of Pakistan, was targeted to deliver the digital transformation of the Education Sector of Pakistan and how focusing on technology-based advancements, the Education sector of Pakistan could progress.

The event was also attended by the Counsel General of the Karachi Chinese Consulate, Wang Yu who was the Chief Guest at the event.

Wang Yu while addressing the audience said that, “Huawei Technologies over the past two decades has had some great achievements globally and also in Pakistan. Pakistan and China are brothers, friends through thick and thin.”

The Counsel General further said, “The Education sector of Pakistan is growing and we hope that this keeps moving further and towards betterment.”

The Education Summit had the audience learn about the various ICT Solutions Huawei has to offer for the Education Sector of Pakistan, particularly focusing on the Digital transformation through various steps which were explained by the senior experts who were present from Huawei’s Middle-East Regional Office said that, “Infrastructure development of the Education Sector is a must for delivering quality education to develop the resources for the students which in turn would develop better products for the country’s future.”

The event also included demos of various solutions provided by Huawei. The attendees took a keen interest in the latest solutions and products displayed at the venue and the available Huawei Experts were engaged deeply to explain the various products and solutions and how they could benefit the education sector of Pakistan.