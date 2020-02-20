Huawei supports IT Ministry in women empowerment digital initiative

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the launch ceremony of an app designed to further the cause of women empowerment within Pakistani society. The ceremony was held by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in conjunction with private sponsors in Karachi. Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Huawei Pakistan CEO Saif Chi, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman also attached the event.

The app called Baytee, which is a project by MoITT, is intended to promote female agency by providing resources for educational awareness on women’s rights, laws, regulations, health services, for providing job opportunities, as well as connection with other women through threaded discussions as a part of the Pakistan Vision 2025 Project. Baytee would be helpful in empowering women in the country as it aimed at making girls know about their rights and providing due facilities to the women.

The CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Saif Chi, in his address stated Huawei’s outright support in unlocking the potential of women digitally, saying that the project is “very much in line with Huawei’s vision” of bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.”