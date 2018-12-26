Huawei rings in new year with exciting gift packs for consumers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

It’s a season of celebrations, and Huawei is wishing the best of New Year with the best offerings that everyone would love to get their hands on. The special gift packages combine the best of Huaweiwith which people can embark on a smart lifestyle in 2019!!! AimaBaig – the brand ambassador for HUAWEI nova 3 Series has revealed the packages which are as follows:

With a HUAWEI MateBook X Pro,get a HUAWEI WATCH GT for free and drop those calories. With the purchase of HUAWEI nova 3, grab a HUAWEI Band 3e and track your healthy activities. With a HAUWEI nova 3i, get a complimentary power bank – to keep you going on and on.

You get a free SD card with the purchase of HUAWEI Y9 2019 to store more memories. With a HUAWEI Mate 10 lite, listen to your amazing music collection with free wired headphones.

A purchase of HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 comes with a foldable backpack. A free ring hook comes upon every purchase of HUAWEI Y5 Prime 2018.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is designed for business elite and content creators who demand a notebook that is stylish, compact, convenient and super-efficient. It is the first ultra-slim notebook with FullView display, and power-packed performance. The design and craftsmanship of the device are coupled with a high screen-to-body ratio, and FullView3K display giving users an opportunity to be creative in every part of their lives.

The HUAWEI nova 3 Series has won the hearts of Pakistanis since its maiden launch in September, 2018. The series has been a midrange bestseller with the HUAWEI nova 3 and nova 3i allowing more and more people to experience Huawei’s flagship AI technology. The 24MP four AI camera and 128GB of massive storage comes at an amazing price point – and is a treat for people looking to live their life on the go.

The HUAWEI Y9 2019 is the midrange king that focuses on photography enthusiasts. It features fourcamera – the 16MP+2MP dual front AI-camera and the 13MP+2MP dual rear AI-camera with hardware-level Bokeh effect. It comes packed with a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM and GPU Turbo which makes the smartphone 75% more powerful and the GPU 1.3x more efficient giving a seamless gaming, video and social media experience.

Another people’s favourite has been the HUAWEI Mate 10 lite that has reigned supreme in its price segment for 12 months. Here comes another great chance to buy the smartphone and get free wired headphones with it.

