Huawei publishes ‘Global Connectivity Index 2018’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Huawei, a global leader in ICT related solutions and systems recently published the global connectivity index 2018. The Huawei Global Connectivity Index 2018 (GCI), now in its fifth year, the GCI ‘S-curve’ is a visual representation of 79 nations’ path to the digital economy and the relationship between GCI score and GDP. Huawei’s Global Connectivity Index (GCI) measures how nations are progressing with digital transformation using Information and Communications Technology (ICT). It is a quantitative assessment that comprehensively evaluates connectivity from both a national and industrial perspective. According to the Huawei GCI index Pakistan currently ranks 77th on the GCI in 2018. Pakistan’s lower ranking is due to the fact that information technology is not streamlined and it scored a 2 for ICT investment while the average score for these 80 countries with an average of 4.4 this year. Its Internet penetration remains low, with the volume of mobile broadband services exceeding the fixed broadband sector of the market.