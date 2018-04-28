Lahore

It’s time to change the smartphone photography game as the HUAWEI P20 lite is now available in Pakistan.

Debuting at an amazing price of PKR 35,999/-, the HUAWEI P20 lite is the new selfie superstar.

This midrange smartphone is an amalgamation of ecstatic design, superb dual back cameras and other flagship Huawei features that give a power-packed performance – a signature of the HUAWEI P Series. “Continuous innovation is the essence of everything at Huawei.

This is how we are able to surprise our consumers with groundbreaking devices. The HUAWEI P20 lite is another addition to our league of innovative devices which outperforms its world-renowned predecessor.—PR