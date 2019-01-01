Huawei launches flagship store

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Huawei is ending the year 2018 on a high with the opening of it’s first-ever Huawei Experience Store in Pakistan. The store, located at Lucky One Mall, Karachi is the largest store of its kind – designed to give a complete flagship Huawei experience. It houses state-of-the-art infrastructure and provides all of Huawei’s innovative devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart watches, and other IoT accessories.

The store is a focal point, where the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is debuting in Pakistan as well for PKR 159,999/-. Speaking at the launch of Huawei Experience Store, Blueking Wang, Manager, Huawei CBG said: “We, at Huawei, are driven with a consumer-centric philosophy. Therefore, this first-ever Huawei Experience Store is one of many such Huawei experiences coming to Pakistan.

We believe in setting innovative trends through our smart devices and this is another offering of ours to our beloved consumers. It’s time for everyone to adopt a smart lifestyle in 2019, and Huawei Experience Store is the place to begin it all.” The company threw a grand New Year party at the launch of the Huawei Experience Store.

