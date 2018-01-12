HUAWEI to launch Mate 10 Pro in Feb

Observer Report

Islamabad

At the CES 2018, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG) revealed that its breakthrough HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will be available in the U.S. through major electronics retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft, Newegg and B&H beginning on February 18, with pre-orders beginning February 04. Huawei also unveiled the world’s first hybrid smart home network solution. The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 series is a true plug-and-play Wi-Fi system designed for the entire house.

With its impeccable design, smart functionality, long lasting battery power, and New Leica Dual Camera, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will be available unlocked for USD 799/- in Midnight Blue, Titanium Grey and Mocha Brown and will be on display at select Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com. The unlocked HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will operate on GSM networks in the U.S. including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, and Tracfone, giving consumers the flexibility to choose their carrier and contract.

“We’ve experienced unprecedented growth worldwide and are now bringing our award-winning products to the U.S.,” said Richard Yu, CEO of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group. “HUAWEI is and has been in the U.S., and is part of a community of visionaries that strive to push boundaries and improve daily lives through technology. Our newest consumer solution, the HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, is the smartphone that U.S. consumers need and deserve.”