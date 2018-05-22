Pakistan team wins 3rd prize in Enterprise Cloud Communication

Observer Report

Islamabad

Huawei ICT Competition 2018 Global Final was held at Shenzhen on the 15th and 16th of May 2018. In the final round teams from 23 countries qualified. A total number of 69 students participated. A team of 6 students and 2 instructors represented Pakistan.

After strenuous competition Pakistan team managed to win 3rd prize in Enterprise Cloud Communication. (Muhammad Noor Malik from National University of Science and Technology Islamabad, Fatima Rashid from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Muhammad Zubair from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, mentored by Mr. FahmeedAkram from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore). Also Pakistan won 2nd prizein Network Group (Shamim Iqbal from Virtual University Lahore, Shariq Malik from Lahore Garrison University, Ayyaz Ahmad from University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, mentored by Mr. Kashif Hussain from Corvit Networks. The three students from Pakistan also won an admission award at SUSTC University, Shenzhen China for a 6 months program and scholarship.

The University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore won the excellent Huawei academy award and their instructor Mr. FahmeedAkram was awarded the excellent instructor award at the event.

Mr. Ma Yue, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise and President of Global Sales Department Huaweiand Mr. Yang Xiaochun, deputy director of the Chinese and Foreign Humanities Exchange Center of the Chinese Ministry of Education graced the closing ceremony as guest of honor.

Mr.Ma yue concluded the event by appreciating the hard work of all students and their mentors.

Faced with the intelligent era characterized by “everything, everything, and everything”, “digital transformation” is the only way for companies to seek breakthroughs and innovations. Huawei has adhered to the “platform+ecology” strategy for a long time, and collaborate with ecological partners. Industry customers create a digital transformation platform. Talent ecology construction is the core cornerstone of the “platform + ecology” strategy, and it is the foundation for maintaining the vitality and continuous growth of the industry chain.