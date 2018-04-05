HUAWEI consumer business group announces 2017 business results

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

HUAWEI has released its audited financial results for 2017, reporting solid business growth. The company’s total annual revenue was CNY 603.6 billion (US $ 92.5 billion based on year-end exchange rates), an increase of 15.7% over 2016. Net profits were CNY 47.5 billion (USD 7.3 billion), an increase of 28.1% year-on-year. In HUAWEI’s consumer business, the HUAWEI and Honor brands ran full speed ahead, leading to rapid growth in their respective markets. HUAWEI shipped a total of 153 million smartphones (including Honor) in 2017, and reported CNY 237.2 billion (USD 36.4 billion) in annual revenue, up 31.9% year-on-year. In 2017, our dual HUAWEI and Honor brand strategy took the market by storm. Together, the two brands provide a full portfolio of flagship products. Focusing on innovative features and superior experience, the HUAWEI brand made many breakthroughs in the high-end market, served a wider audience, and worked hard to deliver the best possible end-to-end experience to consumers. Honor delivered stylish new tech, striving to become an online-only mobile brand that stakes a solid claim in the hearts of younger generations.