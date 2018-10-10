Huawei connect 2018 started

Observer Report

Shanghai

The third annual HUAWEI CONNECT, a global event for the ICT industry, opened here on Wednesday with theme Activate Intelligence (AI), the event will focuses on AI: its challenges, opportunities, innovations, and practices.

Rotating CEO of Huawei Eric Xu Global, explained that the level of sophistication of artificial intelligence is closely linked to the level of development of the ICT industry. specifically, Research and development and human skills.

In the current era, various industries and sectors, foremost among them transport and communications, intelligent traffic systems, Intelligent education, Smart Health care, and linguistic translation using artificial intelligence, communication networks.

