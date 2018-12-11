Huawei committed to create opportunities for Pakistan ICT talent

Observer Report

Islamabad

Huawei Pakistan in collaboration with Huawei Middle East partners organized a job fair in Islamabad. Four channel partners namely China Communication Services Corporation Limited, Enterprise System UAE and Redington Gulf, CMC Pakistan interviewed over 200 candidates to provide them technical jobs in UAE. During the event 14 candidates were given jobs based on their live interviews. Huawei certified engineers were given a chance to interact with Human Resource experts of the Middle Eastern partner organizations. The event was attended by students from various universities.

During the event 14 recruitment opportunities were announced. 3 jobs were offered by China Communication Services Corporation Limited, 3 from Enterprise System UAE and 3 from Redington Gulf, one from CMC Pakistan and 4 by Huawei Pakistan under its ICT Talent Trainee program.

Among the selected candidates by Redington Gulf and Enterprise systems UAE were Shamim Iqbal, Zohaib Anwar, Muhammad Noor Malik and Ayyaz Ahmed who stood first and second in the Huawei ICT competition 2017-2018.

