Hua Kuchh Yoon brings quality entertainment to Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

When it comes to commercial theatre in Pakistan, names of Aniqa Khan (producer) and Dawar Mehmood (director) stand out distinctly as they have been producing and directing quality theatre plays for quite some time. Dawar’s plays under KopyKats Productions have been appreciated and most of them have received critical as well as commercial success. Aniqa Khan, too, has earned name and fame for producing commercially successful plays and is known as one who has tried to support this dying genre in the country.

This time the duo’s venture, a joint production of KopyKats and Telenor Pakistan, Hua Kuch Yoon or “Thus it happened” has captivated the audience in Islamabad after making inroads in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi and Lahore since November 2017.

Hua Kuch Yoon follows Quratulain and Raja’s tragic love story spreading from past to present.

At Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the play has been hypnotizing the residents since the day one i.e. April 25, 2018 and will continue until May 14 and according to one regular visitor, every day the house is full and each performance is followed by standing ovation. Tuesday evening which was specifically arranged for media, also pulled a large number of audience mostly the youth as the story is about lovebirds Raja and Aini, both of them orphaned in Jalianwala Bagh massacre, Aini (Quratul Ain) adopted by a Sikh family while Raja (Mehmood) by a Muslim Nawab family. The story that started in 1919 ends in 1990s and despite this period’s uneven political situation and despite Aini’s deep sense of loyalty towards India and Raja’s devotion and migration to Pakistan, both of them feel for each other. This is another matter Aini comes to Pakistan to live with Raja when he is over 70 and has lost his memory. Sajid Hassan is at his best in humor and satire highlighting the trivial rivalries that mark the people of the two countries and draws the attention that normal business of life between the countries should not be affected by political disputes.

On Tuesday night, what did win the audience’s hearts were the punch lines, particularly the political references to present day Pakistan. The swift set changes and remarkable acting skills demonstrated by the entire cast and crew must be commended as well.

There are over 100 actors who appeared on stage, with most of them essaying multiple roles with ease. Some of the notable performances came from actors like Faraz Ali, Fareeha Raza, Saad Farukh Khan, Taha Humayun, Maria Saad, Mujtaba Rizvi, Adil Bangash among others.

The script is written by the veteran artist Sajid Hassan and produced by Anika Khan who has made huge investment in the play and hopes it will get the similar response as it did from Karachi and Lahore.