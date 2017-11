Staff Reporter

Students of Faculty of Engineering and Technology have acknowledged that the time they spent at Hamdard University was the most enjoyable epoch of their lives.

They expressed this sentiment on the occasion of Hamdard Institute of Engineering & Technology’s Annual Dinner held at Abdul Moeed Hall, HU.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Shabibul Hasan, VC Hamdard University advised the students to work hard as the bright future awaits them.