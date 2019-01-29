HU holds workshop on Tools of Bio-informatics

Staff Reporter

Hamdard College of Medicine & Dentistry, Hamdard University organized a two days workshop on “tools of Bio-informatics” on 22nd and 23rd January, 2019 at the Hamdard College of Medicine & Dentistry (HCM&D). The workshop was attended by participants from Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Eastern Medicine, Faculty of Bio Medical Sciences and Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Jinnah Post Graduate Centre. All the scholars were given Hands-on-opportunity on computers under guidance of the experts from Mohammad Ali Jinnah University and Dow University of Health Sciences. At the end of the session, Shields and Certificates were distributed by the Mr. Pervaiz Ahmed Memon, Registrar, Hamdard University.

