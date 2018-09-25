HTV simulator installed to signify drivers’ training

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Amir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday said that it was for the first time in Pakistan that the latest Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) simulator has been installed to signify the importance of drivers’ training.

The HTV simulator has been installed at NH&MP Driving School, Sheikhupura with the collaboration of Total Parco.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of HTV simulator at NH&MP Driving School, Sheikhupura, the NH&MP IG said that the induction of HTV simulator along with the truck would enable NH&MP to train its drivers in heavy transport vehicles in real life training experience.

The NH&MP took the initiative of road safety keeping in view the best international standards and practices, he said and added that the department has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the safety of motorists at national highways and motorways.

He said that establishment of road safety training institutes and issuance of driving permits through transparent process of screening and examination would further bring improvement in traffic discipline and reduction of accidents on motorways and highways.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that NH&MP’s core values – Help, Education and Enforcement – could help reduce road accidents.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp