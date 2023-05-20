HSSC annual exams to start today

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has finalized all the arrangements for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2023, which will start in Rawalpindi division today (Saturday).

According to RBISE Chairman Adnan Khan, foolproof arrangements have been made for the HSSC annual exams.

RBISE Controller Examinations ProfSajidMehmoodFarooqi informed that the roll number slips of regular students had already been sent to the concerned institutions and those of the private students were uploaded on the board’s website /http://www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk besides dispatched at the addresses mentioned in their admission forms. He informed that the board on Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha’s directives had made the best possible arrangements for the exams.

The date sheets of the exams, lists of the examiners and the examination centres and other officials had been sent to all the Deputy Commissioners of the division, District Police Officers and the particular branch. Apart from the board’s office at Morgah near Attock Oil Refinery Rawalpindi, the students can also contact at phone number 051-5450917-18, Assistant Controller Inter Branch RanaIlyas on cell phone at 0333-5464775, focal person Inter Branch, RiasatAbbasi on 0332-8500846.