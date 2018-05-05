HSSC annual exams 2018 to start today

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has finalized all the arrangements for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), Intermediate annual exams 2018 which will start in Rawalpindi division from May 5 (Saturday).

According to Controller Examination, Abid Hussain Kharal, foolproof arrangements have been made for transparent and smooth holding of HSSC annual exams while 195 examination centers have been set up in the division.

The roll number slips of regular students have already been sent to the institutions concerned and dispatched at the addresses mentioned at the admission forms of the private students.

Apart from the board’s office at Morgah near Attock Oil Refinery Rawalpindi, the students can also contact controller examination’s phone number 051-5450917-18 in case they did not receive the roll number slips.

He informed that 31 centers have been set up in Attock district, 41 in Chakwal, 26 in Jhelum and 97 in Rawalpindi district. Special monitoring teams have been formed which would present report to the authorities concerned on daily basis.—APP