HSSC annual exam forms submission schedule

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has announced annual 2019 exam forms submission schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) while Feb 13 will be last date for online submission of admission forms with single fee for HSSC exam.

According to RBISE spokesman, the exams will commence on May 6. Both, part one and part two students have been advised to submit their online applications by February 13 as the applications will be accepted with double fee till Feb 27 and with triple fee till Mar 7.

All the private students of Arts group who will appear in the exam first time will pay Rs 1000 registration fee.—APP

