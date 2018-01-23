HSSC annual exam forms submission schedule announced

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has announced annual 2018 exam forms submission schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC).

February 19 is the last date for online submission of admission forms with single fee for the exams. According to RBISE spokesman Monday, the exams will commence from May 5. Both, part one and part two students have been advised to submit their online applications by February 19 as from February 20, the applications will be accepted with double fee till February 28 and with triple fee till March 9.

All the private students who will appear in the exams first time will pay Rs800 registration fee in addition to admission fee.

Apart from this, students will also have to pay Rs395 processing fee while all part-II and composite exam students, regular and private will also pay Rs550 certificate fee. The spokesman informed that the admission applications can be downloaded from the board’s website.

All the students, private and regular will send complete hard copy to inter branch, RBISE according to the schedule after submission of online application. In case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board office at Morgah or contact the focal person at 0333-5458605 and Controller Examination on telephone numbers, 051-5450917 and 5450918.—APP