HRW slams Modi’s policies in IIOJ&K

Web Desk

Islamabad

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday slammed the Modi government’s restrictions on Kashmiris living in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“The [Indian] govt’s unwarranted restraints on the rights to free speech, access to information, health care, and education have been intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic,” read a statement from the HRW.

The report stated that Indian government had detained thousands of people, shut down telecommunication services and imposed restrictions on freedom of movement and public meetings.

Terming India’s notorious Public Safety Law as ‘draconian’, the HRW noted that thousands had been arrested in occupied Kashmir and three former chief ministers as well as more than 140 children, had been held in custody ever since the unilateral move was undertaken by the Modi government.