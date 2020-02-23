HR&MA secretary visits jail

In the light of Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders regarding protection of human rights across the province, Punjab Human Rights Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed paid a surprise visit to the Central Jail of Faisalabad on Sunday. Jail Superintendent Noor Hassan Baghela briefed the provincial secretary regarding steps taken for the welfare of the prisoners. Dr Irshad also inspected kitchen, prison factory, library, filtration plant, hospital, football, volleyball’s playground, education complexes, tough tile and showed satisfaction on the arrangements for prisoners.–Staff Reporter

The secretary also met the prisoners and visited the hospital to inquire about their health, directed the doctors to provide the provision of modern healthcare facilities. He appreciated the establishment of vocational training center at jail and also applauded the efforts of jail administration for the prisoners. The jail superintendent thanked the HR&MA secretary and assured to protect the rights of prisoners. Deputy Director HR&MA M Yousaf and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.