HRJT, Pak Navy to organize, free eye camp

Staff Reporter

Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust will organize its 264th & 265th three days Free Laser Surgery Eye Camps at Gwader and Ormara on 3rd, 4th & 5th December 2018 in collaboration with Pakistan Navy.

Approx 3500 patients will be facilitated in Free OPDs and approximately 300 state the of art laser surgeries will be performed by Prominent Pakistani Eye Surgeons Dr. Syed Mohammad Asif, Dr. Mansoor Rab, Dr. Yusuf Memon, Dr. Ayub Memon, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Malik, Dr. Muhammad Khan and Dr. Majeed Gul and Team of 30 Doctors, Surgeons, Trustees, Volunteers and Technicians will be led by Abdul Rahim janoo Chairman and Mrs. Rashida Rahim, Chairperson of Haji Razak Janoo Memorial Trust which is the largest Trust in Pakistan for eye care and surgery.

Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust previously organized Free Laser Eye Camps all over the country as well as in Bangladesh in which approximately 120,000 latest eye surgeries have been performed plus more than 2.6 Million patients have been given treatment under Free OPDs.

Further, the Trust also provided Free Food to the patients and their attendants as well as Lenses, Spectacles and Medicines imported from renowned Swiss Company are provided to the poor people free of cost.

Share on: WhatsApp