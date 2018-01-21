HRCP grieved over demise of Munnu Bhai

City Reporter

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Munnu Bhai, poet, dramatist, columnist and an excellent friend of the poor and the disadvantaged.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the HRCP’s governing body said that Munnu Bhai’s contribution to the democratic dispensation in Pakistan was matchless and was acknowledged by friend and foe alike.

He always emerged as a true supporter of the rights of people.

The HRCP had the privilege of having Munnu Bhai as a member of its governing body for three years and his counsel was always greatly valued by the organization.