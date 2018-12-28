HRCP creates awareness for education

Human Rights Commission was created with aim to create awareness about out of school children said Human Rights Commission Chairperson Nasreen Azhar here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, she said that at least 22.6 million out of school according to Global Education Monitoring Report (2017-18) entitled accountability in Education.

She said that there was need for increase in budget to overcome the shortcomings. She said that poor infrastructure in schools, poor pedagogy, outmoded learning methods, striking gender gaps in attaining education, deep rooted inequality in access, lax mechanisms of monitoring and accountability is the cause of the bad condition of education system.—APP

