HRCP calls for restraint amid regional tension

Following reports of India’s violation of Pakistani airspace, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed alarm over the escalating tension between the two countries.

In a statement issued Wednesday, HRCP has said that it ‘condemns the Indian incursion as a provocative measure. Despite the fact that national sentiments are running high in Pakistan, we strongly urge restraint on both sides. The ongoing verbal duel between representatives of the Indian and Pakistani governments must cease and give way to sensible, mature diplomacy. There is nothing to be gained from military action for either country.

‘Both India and Pakistan have a long way to go towards improving their human rights records. Regional peace is a prerequisite for doing so. HRCP supports civil society activists on both sides of the border who are calling for better sense to prevail, and cautions against provocative statements made ostensibly in the “national” interest. Neither state has the right to play so lightly with the lives of its people.’—INP

