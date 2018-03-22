HR, youth development vital for sustainable uplift: Hamza

Lahore

DFID Director for Pakistan Ms. Joanna Reid called on Member National Assembly and Central Leader of PML (N) Hamza Shahbaz. Matters of mutual interest and current projects were discussed in this meeting. Hamza Shahbaz said that sectors of human resource and youth development are vital for sustainable development and we must invest as much as possible in this regard.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif has taken a number of steps for equal development in the society and due to correct policies strengthening of infrastructure has been attained. Hamza Shahbaz told that revolutionary changes have been brought in the Education Sector which would help in providing education in the maximum number. In this meeting municipal services and other sectors also came under discussion where further cooperation would be possible.

Director DFID for Pakistan Ms. Joanna Reid said that positive signs of policies of Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif can be witnessed and this organization also admire his vision.—APP