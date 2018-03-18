HR violations on rise in IoK: Kashmir team to UN

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

‘’Human Rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir witnessed an upward trend during 2017”, said Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Exeuctive Director Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR). Amjad Yousaf, also leader of the Kashmir delegation attending 37th Session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, called upon the UNHRC to press upon India to immediately stop human rights violations in IOK , and respect cease fire on the Line of Control in Kashmir.

‘’The killing of 291 innocent civilians in the state- sponsored terrible incidents violence in various parts of the bleeding occupied valley during last year is ample proof of the this tragic fact”, Yousaf said in a statement – he delivered under agenda item 4, in the session on behalf of the WMC, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday. Sardar Amjad Yousf underlined that the use of pellets against civilian protestors continues unabated with fresh injuries and deaths reported throughout year. Seven cases of enforced disappearances and as many as 150 cases of braid and hair chopping were reported in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said.

“This year, new incidents of torture, mass assault on Kashmiri prisoners at Tihar Jail , Khotbalwal and Khatu jail were reported”, he pointed out. The Kashmiri leader quoted the official sources as saying that as many as 1059 PSA dossiers have been prepared against political activists. 8 cases of assaults on journalists were reported during last 12 months. “Asifa age 8 years was abducted in Jummu on January 10 this year by SPO Deepak khajuria. She was rapped for a week , killed and thrown in a nearby forest”, he referred to.