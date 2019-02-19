Observer Report

Islamabad

ISO HR standards global meeting starts in Milan. It will be attended by HR delegates from 50 countries. ISO is an association of 162 countries and Technical Committee 260 deals with HR standards development. In 2011, ISO formed TC 260 comprising of 11 countries including USA, France, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Pakistan and Portugal. Now there are 28 participating and 26 observer countries in ISO TC 260. In the past, ISO HR standards development work has been done in Washington, Melbourne, Rotterdam, Paris, Dublin, Texas, Berlin, Singapore, London and Bali. Mr. Zahid Mubarik CEO HR Metrics from Pakistan is contributing towards ISO TC 260 HR Standards.

Global economy is transforming from physical to intellectual capital. Business is considered as most powerful indicator of economy. In the global market, The World Trade Organization (WTO) requires its member countries to use international standards. Earlier, the ISO standards were developed only for manufacturing sector. Currently more than 70% of global economy is service industry. Estimates by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) show that standards and related conformity assessment have an impact on 80 % of the world’s trade in commodities. Here are few examples from leading economies.

The standardization will offer broad, coordinating guidance to HR practitioners and harmonize disparate practices for the benefit of organizations and their employees. It will boost local economy by removal of barriers to trade, better international market access, more business efficiency, flexible, cost-effective means of complying with international and regional rules/conventions and improved employee satisfaction.HR standards will specify the minimum effective approaches, measurements and metrics to perform essential workforce management practices.

