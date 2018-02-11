HR officers engage communities through medical camp, walk

Zubair Qureshi

Following the vision of IGP Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, Human Right Officers (HROs) of all the Islamabad police stations have started community engaging activities at their respective areas to bridge the gap between police and public, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that these activities include free medical camps, visits to schools to create awareness and to hold community gatherings, to maintain close liaison with notables of their area and eradicate activities of anti-social elements with their cooperation.

Under the community policing initiative, a medical camp was arranged by the Human Rights officer of police station Shalimar in which multiple services were offered for the residents living in the jurisdiction.

The facilities included checking the blood pressure, heart rate, provision of general medicines, blood tests, availability of general physician for checkup and facility of eyes checkup.

More than 200 members of the community showed up for various tests and expressed their deep appreciation for this community friendly initiative. Majority of the police officers of Shalimar police station also got checked up. The volunteering team of doctors also lauded the step and affirmed their support for similar future endeavors.

Meanwhile a meeting was held with the members of neighborhood committee of PS Shahzad town and discussed with them the significance of community policy for the eradication of crime and to facilitate the public for the resolution of their issues at the earliest possible time. The members lauded this policy initiated by the high ups and shown keen interest to promote police public relations in this regard.

A community policing walk was also organized in the supervision of SDPO Karachi Company. March was led by Pakistani flag and ICT flag. March was started from police station after passing through qazzafi chowk, inside G9 Markaz and from there back to police station. At last refreshment was served to the participants.