HR officers appointed at all police stations of Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

Human Rights (HR) officers have been appointed at all the police stations of Islamabad to monitor and ensure no violation of human rights is committed. This was said by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri while addressing a seminar here at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday. The seminar was held with the purpose to create awareness about importance human rights among police officials. President National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) Justice (R) Nawaz Ali Chohan, Member NCHR Ch. Shafique, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani, SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers also attended the seminar.

The IGP said that policemen performed the job for State and it is our prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He said that human rights officers would attend the training sessions in future to be arranged by NCHR.

Justice Chohan spoke about importance of human rights and role of NCHR in this regard. He said that a report about violation of human rights is compiled having data throughout Pakistan including Islamabad and this report is forwarded to Government of Pakistan and Parliament.