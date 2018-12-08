HR Day moot promises to place Kashmir high on EU agenda

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the European Parliament (APGK-EP) hosted a conference on “Kashmir – Human Rights, Conflict Resolution”.

The organisers included MEP Julie Ward and MEP Klaus Buchner in association with International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM), International Commission for Human Rights (ICHR), South Asian Centre for Peace and Human Rights (SACPHR) and Kashmir Youth Assembly, UK Europe, Kashmir Media Service Friday reported.

The event was held in connection with the celebration of International Human Rights Day on December 10 this year.

The conference opened with the screening of a film titled “Bruised Paradise” highlighting gross human rights abuses taking place in occupied Kashmir where people are seeking their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the international community through the United Nations resolutions.

Frank Schawalba-Hoth, former MEP and founder of German Greens, who chaired and moderated the conference, impressed upon the collective declaration to resolve any international dispute including Kashmir in compliance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) as a convenient and useful tool which provides hope, respect and courage to common good, collective peace and international security.

Opening the proceedings, MEP Buchner, recalled the importance placed by the civilized world in respecting the human rights. He highlighted the importance of fundamental freedoms of religion, speech and association as starting points for building trust amongst the parties in conflict situations and to help find resolution for peace and common security.

Wajid Khan, MEP, emphasized that the people of Kashmir must be given their promised right to self-determination for which they have endured so much of repression but been deprived till date. He lamented that the world has been slow in ensuring the implementation of the UN resolutions resulting in gross human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, the ICHR Chairman, maintained that the crucial advocacy and diplomatic work on Kashmir is of utter significance. He stressed upon the strategy to place, once again, the Kashmir dispute high on agenda of the European Union including the European Parliament.

Barrister Tramboo declared that he along with his colleagues is there to render all possible assistance to APGK and the interested MEPs in the advocacy of Kashmir within the European Union in particularly to achieve a fresh report on the current situation of Kashmir.

Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, the SACFPHR Chairman, presented a historic analysis and evolution of the UDHR and the guarantees it offers to the people of the world. He reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure that the Kashmiris’ fundamental human rights and freedoms were respected and they be given their right to self-determination without any further delay.

