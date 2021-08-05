HR abuses in held Kashmir condemnable: educationists

Staff Reporter

Brutalities and serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) are condemnable, and the international community should raise voice for protection of Kashmiris instead of playing the role of a silent spectator.

This was demanded by Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, an educationist and the chairman of Unique Group of Institutions, while addressing a seminar, organised by the Unique Kashmir Society in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Day.

He said it was painful that India had paralysed life in held Kashmir during the last two years by imposing strict curbs on Kashmiris in their own state, but the world was keeping mum for such a long time.

Rector Unique Group of Institutions Prof Amjad Ali said the main purpose of formation of Unique Kashmir Society was to create awareness among students about importance of Kashmir for Pakistan and informed them about illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India for the last over seven decades.