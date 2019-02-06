How will Buzdar run Punjab after Aleem Khan’s arrest, asks Zubair

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair on Wednesday questioned how chief minister Usman Buzdar would run Punjab following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Aleem Khan.

Punjab minister Aleem Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau for owning assets beyond his known sources of income when he appeared before NAB Lahore office earlier today. Following the arrest, family sources said Aleem has resigned from his post of Punjab local government minister.

Reacting to Aleem Khan’s arrest, Zubair welcomed the latest step taken by the NAB. “Today’s [arrest] is a positive development. Prime Minister Imran Khan has a big responsibility to maintain the credibility of politics,” the former governor told a private Tv channel.

Zubair said the PTI government had failed badly and wondered how the Punjab chief minister would run the affairs now that Aleem Khan has been arrested.

He also demanded that the prime minister seek resignations from ministers who are under investigation by the anti-corruption watchdog.

