How to welcome the blessed month of Ramazan | By Ghulam Yaseen Nizami

How to welcome the blessed month of Ramazan

IT is a piece of very good news for all the Muslims that barely a few days are left between us and the holy month of Ramazan. Muslims all over the world feel very rejoice when they hear the coming of Ramazan. The month of Ramazan is like a most-awaited and special guest for the Muslims because this month comes with a lot of bounties, blessings, gifts and manifold rewards from our Creator. In the upcoming lines, we will shed light on the blessings of this holy month and will also illuminate how to get benefits more and more from this blessed month.

The month of Ramazan has countless bounties and blessings for all mankind and especially for Muslims. This is the month in which the Almighty revealed His last message for guidance in the shape of Quran; in which the Almighty says: The Ramazan in which was revealed the Qur’an, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: When Ramazan starts, the gates of the heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained.

Once on the last day of Sha’ban, our Prophet (PBUH) addressed His companions saying: Oh, people! A great month has come over you, a month full of blessings, a month in which is a night better than a thousand months. The Almighty has made fasting in this month obligatory upon you and voluntary to pray on the nights of Ramazan. Whoever draws nearer (to the Almighty) by performing any of the (optional) good deeds in (this month) shall receive the same reward as performing an obligatory deed at any other time, and whoever performs an obligatory deed in (this month) shall receive the reward of performing seventy obligations at any other time. It is the month of patience, and the reward of patience is Heaven. It is the month of charity and a month in which a believer’s sustenance is increased. Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast shall have his sins forgiven, and he will be saved from the Fire of Hell, and he shall have the same reward as the fasting person, without his reward being diminished at all.

The most crucial and essential obligatory act is to have fast during the days of Ramazan with patience and sincerity. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: Whoever fasts in the month of Ramazan out of sincere faith, and hoping for a reward from the Almighty, then all his previous sins will be forgiven. There is a gate in Paradise called “Ryan” and those who observe fasts will enter through it on the Day of Resurrection and none except them will enter through it. It will be said, ‘Where are those who used to observe fasts? They will get up, and none except them will enter through it. After their entry, the gate will be closed and nobody will enter through it.

Intention and sincerity is the most required factor in all our good deeds. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: The reward of deeds depends upon the intentions and every person will get the reward according to what he has intended. To achieve this objective, it would be beneficial to dedicate some time before starting Ramazan and pray with full concentration to the Almighty to assist you in getting sincerity in all your good deeds in this month.

Ramazan is the best opportunity for all Muslims to repent from their sins and return to the right path of the Almighty and His Holy Prophet (PBUH). On each and every night of this month, a large number of people are released from Hellfire and are entered into paradise. Give up all the sinful actions and come in the mercy of the Almighty. Avoid backbiting, telling lies, slandering, and defaming other Muslim brothers and sisters. These things are strictly forbidden in Islam all the time but more strictly while fasting. The Qur’an and Ramazan have a strong relationship with each other. Dedicate at least one hour a day and one hour at night to recite Qur’an in the month of Ramazan. Recite at least one Verse from Qur’an and make sure to complete it before the end of this month.

A true Muslim should be generous, helping the poor and weak community of the society by spending his wealth all over the year but Ramazan is the month of generosity. Obligatory charity is the second most important element of Islam after Faith and Salah. Spending his wealth and money with sincerity and pure intention is one of the most splendid acts for a Muslim. Every Muslim who has some wealth should spend as much as he can in the month of Ramazan as obligatory and voluntarily charity to help the Muslims and get the paradise and pleasure of the Almighty as a reward.

In a nutshell, Ramazan is the best gift for all Muslims with a lot of bounties and blessings from the Almighty. Make each and every second of this month most valuable by fasting on days of Ramazan with sincere intention, performing five times prayers in a mosque, reciting the Holy Quran, and spending your wealth for the sake of Creator.